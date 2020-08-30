Three men injured in McLean County crash, one arrested for DUI

Two 31-year-old men from Garrison were seriously injured, and one 47-year-old man from Ryder was injured in a two-vehicle crash three miles west of Garrison Saturday evening.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:10 p.m.

The two 31-year-old men were driving a Ford F-150 west on Highway 37, and the 47-year-old man was driving a Kenworth tractor-trailer heading east.

The Ford crossed the center-line, and the driver of the Kenworth applied the brakes and attempted to steer away. The Ford’s passenger side wheel area struck the Kenworth’s passenger wheel area.

The Ford entered a ditch and rolled before it came to rest on its driver side. Both men were ejected from the vehicle, and were taken by ambulance to the Garrison Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford was then life flighted by NorthStar Life Flight from Garrison to Trinity Hospital in Minot

The driver of the Kenworth suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and was transported by a good samaritan to the Garrison Medical Center in Garrison.

The driver of the Ford was arrested at Trinity Hospital for driving under the influence of alchohol.

The crash remains under investigation by NDHP.