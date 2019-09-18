Three More Scams Target Elderly, Bismarck PD Wants to Help

Three older North Dakotans fell victim to phone scams, according to the Bismarck Police Department.

They’ve all taken place in the last week and were all different.

However, they were familiar scams to authorities.

A 90-year-old Bismarck woman sent $15,000 through UPS in order to get her granddaughter out of jail. This is known as the grandparent scam.

An 80-year-old man sent $10,000 and an additional $3,000 in gift cards. He was told it was needed as part of his services to Microsoft.

Finally, a 73-year-old woman sent $3,000 in Walmart gift cards when she was told a claim had been filed against her social security number.

The Bismarck Police Department is on high alert, so much so they’re opening up their phone lines to help and answer any and all of your questions.

BPD urges anyone getting a call asking for money over the phone to slow down and seek clarification.

Avoid a rushed decision and think it through. Be sure to run issues like this by a friend or relative — it’s important to get a second opinion.

And to never – ever – ever pay with a gift card.

If you think you’re being scammed, call BPD at 701-223-1212.

The department wants to help in order to stop scams like this — which target the elderly and grandparents — from happening.

