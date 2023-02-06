MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced today they are receiving three new African lions (one male and two female) thanks to the African Lion Species Survival Plan.

According to the Roosevelt Park Zoo, the three lions were recently cleared from quarantine and have begun getting acquainted in the lion building.

The first of the three is Asani, a 3-year-old male African lion from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, LA.

(Photo Courtesy: Roosevelt Park Zoo)

The other two are 2-year-old twin sisters Ilola and Tadala who were born at the Dallas Zoo.

(Photo Courtesy: Roosevelt Park Zoo)

(Photo Courtesy: Roosevelt Park Zoo)

Currently, Asani is separate from Ilola and Tadala with the trio being planned to be introduced to one another within the next few months when temperatures are warmer so they can have more room to sort out differences.

Guests will have opportunities to see them separately as they are shifted to different spaces, such as the day room and in the outside enclosure on warmer days.

For his own safety, the Roosevelt Zoo’s current lion resident, 17-year-old Kiota will be managed separately from the trio and splitting outdoor time with the group.