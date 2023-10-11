BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You may have noticed a bit of commotion near a restaurant in north Bismarck last night and that’s because police say three people were arrested.

It happened on Tuesday evening along North 14th Street when Bismarck police say they executed a federal warrant.

Police arrested three people in Bismarck this week, who are now expected to face federal charges.

Police arrested Mya Dubois, Jeffry Thomas, and Reginald Mcbride.

Both Dubois and Thomas were previously arrested in Bismarck for a warrant at an apartment.

Inside, officers say they found 20 grams of meth, 100 fentanyl pills as well as marijuana, and nearly $50,000 in cash.

On Wednesday in a Burleigh County court filing, Dubois and Thomas’ charges were dismissed.

So far, the three haven’t shown up in a federal case search.