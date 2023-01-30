CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — A head-on crash in Cass County around just after 1 p.m. on Monday resulted in three people being injured.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Cass County Road 81 when it crossed the center line while trying to make a left turn on 112th Avenue. A Jeep Cherokee containing a driver and passenger traveling north on Road 81 was hit head-on by the oncoming vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Cherokee (a 37-year-old woman and 46-year-old man from Fargo) were brought to Essentia Health for their injuries and later released.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 28-year-old man from Moorhead, MN, fled the scene to his home in rural Clay County, where the Clay County Sheriff’s Office found him. He was brought to Sanford Hospital for his injuries.

While at Sanford Hospital, the 28-year-old tried to escape but was caught by a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper. He was allowed to leave Sanford Hospital and brought to Cass County Jail.