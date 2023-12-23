WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Three people were injured from an explosion that occurred at an oil field in NW Williston on Friday night.

According to the Williston Fire Department, they responded to the explosion around 6:11 p.m. and determined that there were believed to be five workers present on the site at the time of the explosion with three sustaining injuries. The injured people were transported to CHI St. Alexius in Williston.

All three sustained burn injuries.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.