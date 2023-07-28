MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A fire left three structures damaged after it was started in a mobile home in Minot on Thursday.

According to the City of Minot, fire department units were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to the Parkview Mobile Home Park for reports of a mobile home on fire with one person trapped inside.

Upon arrival, fire crews determined that five occupants had escaped safely by exiting through a bedroom window while another exited safely through the mobile home’s back door.

Crews then successfully put out the heavy fire, noting that three structures were involved in the incident and that two had sustained substantial damage.

Both mobile homes that were involved in the fire were searched and cleared of all occupants by firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Minot Fire Department.