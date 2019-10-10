Three tips on how to take care of your mental health

Today is World Mental Day and this year’s theme focuses on suicide prevention.

Organized by the World Federation for Mental Health, this year’s day is supported by the World Health Organization, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and United for Global Mental Health.

North Dakota’s suicide rate is higher than the national average, with 144 lives lost in 2018. It is the second leading cause of death for North Dakotans ages 10 – 34, making it a serious public health and workforce issue.

KX is putting North Dakota first by collecting some tips to better help you take care of your mental health.

It doesn’t need to cost a fortune or take up loads of time to make simple changes to how you live.

It can start with something as easy as self-care.

Self-Care is Essential

“Self Care is the things we do for ourselves that make us feel refreshed and renewed mentally, spiritually and physically,” said Aleisha Froelich, Health Coach at Dakota Natural Health Center. “Some examples are: Taking 10 minutes by yourself to read your favorite book or magazine, taking a walk, taking a nap, praying, meditation.”

She adds, “Please remember that self-care is NOT selfish but necessary. The practice of self-care helps us to learn to be resilient to stress — helping us to bounce back after a stressful time.”

Another way to stay on top of your mental health is by letting someone know you’re struggling.

Tell Somone in Your Peer Group or a Peer Support Specialist

Mental Health America (MHA) believes peer support is a unique and essential element of recovery-oriented mental health and substance abuse systems.

Its website states, “In all areas of life—no matter your background—we know relationships are crucial to well-being. We call friends in hard times, visit family members when they aren’t feeling well, and often see support groups for individuals who’ve experienced similar challenges like chronic disease or loss of a loved one.”

It goes on, “In the same way that we reach out to someone who we think will understand, peer specialists can provide that understanding during a time when many feel alienated and hopeless. They provide an important connection and hope is possible. ”

Which brings up the next tip: When you’re feeling hopeless or helpless, help someone.

Help Someone Else

Co-Owner of local non-profit Blessed Builders, Krystal Bloom, says, “Helping others!! I Heal… by helping others. Selflessness is so gratifying.”

There are plenty of organizations in our state that need volunteers, your neighbor may need help with something, your friend or family may need assistance. Contact them and see what you can do to serve them.

These are just a few of the many tips available. If it comes down to it, call the Suicide Prevention LIFELINE anytime 1.800.273.TALK (8255).