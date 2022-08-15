Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — One man faces charges following a three-vehicle collision involving eight people in Jamestown Sunday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 4:00 p.m., two cars were stopped at a construction zone stoplight on the U.S. Highway 52 Bypass. A third vehicle failed to stop for the light, hitting and pushing aside one car and then hitting the second car.

Two people in one car were transported to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for possible injuries. A third person suffered a minor injury but did not go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 39-year-old Jamestown man, was charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.