Three vehicle crash kills Williston woman and juvenile

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that a 3 vehicle crash Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of a Williston woman and a female juvenile on Highway 2 near mile marker 41.

The cause of the crash was a 52-year-old man from Williston who was driving down the wrong side of the highway and collided head-on with the car containing both girls and one male passenger from Jonesboro, GA.

According to highway officials, both the 44-year-old woman and the juvenile were pronounced dead on the scene, with the male passenger sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to CHI Hospital in Williston.

The Williston man is being charged with DUI and Vehicular Manslaughter. He also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to CHI Hospital in Williston.

A third vehicle was struck by debris but the driver did not sustain any injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.