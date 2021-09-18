Three vehicle crash near Killdeer leaves one dead

A 24-year-old woman from Dickinson was pronounced dead on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Killdeer after she was fully ejected from her car on Friday at 4:20 p.m.

The Dickinson woman was traveling north on Highway 22 in a 2002 Mercury Sable when she crossed over the center line and sideswiped a 2014 Link-Belt Crane causing her to spin and collide head-on into a 2019 Ford F-250 which was driven by a 32-year-old Dickinson man.

The woman was not wearing her seatbelt and was fully ejected from her car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 32-year-old Dickinson man received minor injuries and the Link-Belt Crane driver was not injured.

The name of the woman will not be released until the North Dakota Highway Patrol notifies her family.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.