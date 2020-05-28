Three women build bond while volunteering regularly at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck as a special group of volunteers that have been present since the beginning of the pandemic.

KX learned all about the sandwich making trio.

Over at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe, you can always find Linda Jensen, Linda Putz and Sandy Deis making sandwiches for those in need.

The sandwich making trio started off as individual volunteers but are now inseparable.

“I mean it’s as great as coming and working with people you really enjoy working with. You know, you learn about their lives and they learn about yours. And they would be there if you needed them. That’s something you just can’t put a price on,” shared Jensen.

Each woman volunteers at least four days out of the week making the sandwich of the day.

They sit together laughing, joking and leaning on each other while making at least 300 a day.

“If I’m having a bad day they know how to make it good. They know what to say or what to do. Or… and the making it good could be a number of ways. Number one asking how I am. What going on within your life? What can I do for you? Or it’s just humor,” shared Putz.

“You look forward to it. Like I’m looking at the clock at 9:30 going where are they? Or one other one might…like, like Linda was here earlier than I was yesterday. But no, it just fulfills part of my day. It’s a bond and I love these two women,” shared Deis.

Heaven’s Helpers has become more than just an opportunity to give back for the trio.

“You meet so many wonderful people. Personally, I came here because I was mourning over a loss that I felt like I needed to be pushed. And I think, I really do believe Christ gave me a little prod and brought me here because It’s been helpful to me,” shared Deis.

“I get a lot more than what I give. I…really do,” shared Putz.

“It’s been fun renewing friendships, making new ones. And so it becomes like a family because we’re all trying to do the same thing. Help those who need help,” shared Jensen.

Heaven’s Helpers has removed the three ladies from their daily volunteer list because they know they can count on them to show up and help.