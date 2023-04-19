BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The goal for most ladies on prom night is to look their best — but with modern-day inflation left and right, this may not be a priority based on your budget. This is where Seeds of Hope Thrift Store in Bismarck steps in to help everyone who needs help.

Seeds of Hope Thrift Store is a nonprofit owned by the Abused Adult Resource Center (AARC), and it features everything from shoes and accessories to the essential Prom dress — and when the night is over, this may be the perfect place to give your old dress to someone who needs it.

“All of our items that we receive here at Seeds of Hope are donated by the community,” explained Store Manager Lise Ternes, “so we like to offer reasonable prices, and a wide variety of choices for the community members to select from, and to get it for a better cost than you might be able to get at a different store.”

Being that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, if you come and shop while wearing teal, you will receive an additional 10% off of an already low deal.

To learn more about Seeds of Hope, visit this page on the AARC’s website.