Thrifty White administering COVID-19 vaccines, has appointments available

Thrifty White is now administering COVID-19 vaccines and says they have plenty of available appointments over the next two days.
They are currently vaccinating anyone 65 years old or older, and people 18-64 years old with two or more high-risk health conditions.
According to the Thrifty White website, below are the number of openings in our coverage area as of publishing time:
Dickinson
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 17 openings
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 8 openings
Hettinger
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 3 openings
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 36 openings
Linton
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 openings
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 22 openings
Minot
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 12 openings
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 56 openings
Rugby
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 openings
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 44 openings
Williston
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 25 openings
When you make your appointment, you will schedule your first and second dose.
