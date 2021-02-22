Coronavirus
Thrifty White administering COVID-19 vaccines, has appointments available

Thrifty White is now administering COVID-19 vaccines and says they have plenty of available appointments over the next two days.

They are currently vaccinating anyone 65 years old or older, and people 18-64 years old with two or more high-risk health conditions.

According to the Thrifty White website, below are the number of openings in our coverage area as of publishing time:

Dickinson

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: 17 openings
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24: 8 openings

Hettinger

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: 3 openings
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24: 36 openings

Linton

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 openings
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24: 22 openings

Minot

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: 12 openings
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24: 56 openings

Rugby

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 openings
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24: 44 openings

Williston

  • Wednesday, Feb. 24: 25 openings

When you make your appointment, you will schedule your first and second dose.

CLICK HERE to schedule your appointment.

