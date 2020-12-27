Thrivent Financial donates 100 care packages to cancer patients at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston

A generous gift just in time for the holidays came to patients at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston.

Thrivent Financial donated 100 care packages for first-time cancer patients staying at the facility as part of a community impact project.

Each package consisted of snacks, blankets, inspirational books, and a handful of other items.

One member of the hospital tells us it’s not always easy to think about Christmas when dealing with difficult times, so, this was just a kind way to lighten a burden.

“I really enjoy my job that way being able to coordinate some of that giving and help patients and everyone.” Foundation Director Janna Lutz said.

Lutz says Thrivent also purchased an infusion chair for chemotherapy patients receiving treatment which is aimed to keep them as comfortable as possible during treatment.

Lutz says if you’re looking to donate to the hospital you can reach out to her directly through email: jannalutz@catholichealth.net