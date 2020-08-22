Throttles-N-Gears non-profit organization lightening the load for those dealing with cancer

Cancer can weigh anyone down from the medical expenses to difficult treatments, and various other factors that come into play, which is why a few area bikers who are rallying together to help make the load a little lighter.

President of Throttles-N-Gears Organization Al Mcilvaine said, “We’re having a bike run today to raise funds for people fighting cancer.”

Over the last 9 years, Throttles-N-Gears Non-Profit Organization has hosted its cancer awareness event outside of the Velva Rodeo Grounds, where hundreds of bikers and community members attend to help raise money.

“Monetary changes year to year, but in the last two years we’ve been able to donate $15,000.” Mcilvaine said.

Mcilvaine told KX News through raffles and silent auctions, the bikers are able to donate money to about 3 local families for them to use however they so choose.

“I guess what sparked it was just seeing a need in our own community in Velva of people in need of monetary funds just to help combat cancer, you know, whether that’s getting up to Minot or getting to their treatments. We’re just helping out.” he said.

He says cancer has hit close to home for their organization, making this event even more meaningful.

“It means a lot on a personal level. On our committee our treasurer is a breast cancer survivor. Another gal on our committee is a cancer survivor, so by giving back to our people and our community and the surrounding areas it means a lot.” Mcilvaine said.

“Whatever the situation may be it really feels good to do something to make their lives easier.” President New Horizon Motorcycle ClubJarett Lien said.

Mcilvaine says with continued support from New Horizon Motorcycle Club and other major sponsors, their fundraising event will only get bigger.

“This isn’t just supposed to be a bike run, we want as many people and we want this to grow so we help out more individuals in a bigger way in the future,” Lien said.