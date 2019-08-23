Tick Season Isn’t Over Yet

Even though temperatures cooling down in the coming weeks, tick season is not over yet. In fact, right now is a pretty low point for tick numbers because it’s been so hot.

Ticks were out all spring and then they lie dormant for some time when it’s over 80 degrees. They’re much like us, they love 70-degree weather.

According to the North Dakota CDC, they will be making a comeback in the next couple of weeks.

The bigger brown ticks, or American Dog ticks, which are the most common in North Dakota those will be active until late September. But as it cools off, deer ticks come out to play.

The CDC says it’s tick season most of the year, except for the months where temperatures dip below zero.

North Dakota CDC Epidemiologist Laura Cronquist shares, “It’s kind of strange. Most ticks aren’t like that, but deer ticks do feed after the first frost typically, so they’re really active in the early spring and then their activity kind of decreases through summer, and in fall it spikes up again once there’s a frost.”

If you’re out and about, make sure to prepare. Cronquist tells me light-colored clothing can help detract the ticks, and look up your bug spray on the EPA’s website to be sure it protects against ticks.

Both types of ticks carry different diseases, all very serious, so be sure to check yourself after any outdoor adventures.