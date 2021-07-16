Tickets on sale now for Dak Jam Music & Arts Festival

The North Dakota State Fair is approaching, but it’s not the only host to big-name concerts in the area.



The second annual Dak Jam music & arts festival is back in Minot and tickets are on sale right now.

The unique-to-the-area festival wants its guests to experience a bit of a throwback culture with bands like Great White and Third Eye Blind.



The four-day event also features headliners like Big and Rich and the Goo Goo Dolls.



Dak Jam creators say it’s one of the few festivals in the world that mixes an urban festival with a camping festival.

On top of headline names, this event also mixes in a number of local up-and-coming bands.



This festival adds to the growing number of events that happen in the Magic City.

“You really realize that we have to get out and do stuff and not take everything for granted,” said Mike Miller, the festival’s executive producer. “Being a small city, doesn’t mean we have to have small city stuff and I believe we have some of the best facilities in the upper midwest and we have an opportunity to use those facilities in the city.”

Click here to see the rest of the lineup and view ticket prices.