MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Magical Christmas Feast is happening on Friday and Saturday evenings and the Minot Chamber Chorale will be performing at the Old Train Depot in downtown Minot.

Anyone is welcome to come and enjoy this tradition with the Minot Chamber Chorale and Italian food is on the menu for the feast.

The chorale will be performing many different Christmas and drinking songs in celebration.

Music Director Emerson Eads says there’s a surprise for all the guests that will be attending.

“I chose to write my own work. It is called “Winters Light: A Christmas Contrada” that is basically a selection of some of my favorite Christmas tunes interspersed with my own original tunes and the choir will be performing that,” said Emerson Eads the Music Director for Minot Chamber Chorale and Director of Chorale Activities at MSU.

Tickets are sold out for the two evenings, but the Minot Chamber Chorale will be performing the Messiah at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Anne Nicole Nelson Hall on the MSU campus and admission is free.