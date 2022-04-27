MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot’s Roosevelt Park Zoo will be revealing the gender and names of their month-old tiger cubs on Thursday!

The zoo will also hold live events leading up to the announcement.

Staff says the cubs have been busy enjoying all the recent winter weather, staying active and keeping mom busy.

“She’s a great mom. As a first-time mom, you always worry, but instincts kicked in and she has done everything better than we could have asked,” said Zoo Director Jeff Bullock.

And if you can’t make it out to the event, the zoo will be live on Facebook for the announcement.