MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Caretakers at a local zoo have been huddled around a tiger exhibit to watch three tiger cubs explore their new habitat.

The triplets, born at Roosevelt Park Zoo on March 19, left the den space they were born in and made their debut in the New Tiger Exhibit.

Luka, Dimitri, and Viktoria received physical exams and their second round of vaccinations earlier this week.

The exam determined the brothers and sister were healthy enough to move into their new home.

They are being exposed to many new sights, smells and sounds, and are also getting to interact with their dad, Viktor.

Zoo Director Jeff Bullock said, the cubs and their mom, Zoya, can be found playing and napping hard all throughout the day.

“They’ve got so much room to run now. They wrestle with each other; they jump on mom they get a chance to see their dad across in the other exhibit. So, there’s just a lot of new smells things to see, things to touch. And they are just out investigating their new world,” said Jeff Bullock, Zoo Director at Roosevelt Park Zoo.

Bullock says the cubs will stay in the new habitat until they turn two years old.

The Zoo is now open during summer hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.