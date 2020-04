Tigirlily, North Dakota natives, will play a virtual concert on Facebook Live on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.

The event will be available on the Facebook pages for both Tigirlily and the Great Plains Food Bank.

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh will take song requests and interact with the audience through comments on the Facebook Live’s while also helping to raise money to benefit those struggling with food insecurity.