Time still left for you to apply for the Gap Financing Resilient Homebuyer Program

Nearly a decade after the 2011 flood, some Minot residents may still be feeling the effects.

If you were impacted by the flood or if your home is going to be acquired by the city for flood protection, you may qualify for a loan up to $60,000.

To help home buyers, the city established the Gap Financing Resilient Homebuyer Program two years ago, and now, qualifications have expanded.

Some requirements include having a home in the city that sits outside of the 100-year flood plain.

If you stay in the home for the duration of the 15-year loan, the loan then becomes forgivable.

“It’s a great addition into, I think, lessening some of the blows, especially for some of the folks that are in the floodway acquisitions. We’re nine years down the road from the flood and we’re buying out homes. Homes that for many were re-built,” said Shaun Sipma, Minot Mayor.

The funds must be used by Sept. 30, 2022, so there is still time for you to use it.

For more information, click here.