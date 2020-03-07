Time to spring forward: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is here, and that means it’s time to spring those clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m.
At this time, we consider ourselves “saving daylight hours.” According to U.S. law, states can choose whether or not to observe DST. At present, Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii, plus a few other U.S. territories, are the only places in the U.S. that do not observe DST and stay on standard time all year long.
Here are five tips to make the transition a little easier:
- Get some sun. Allow sunlight into your room soon after you wake, to help “reset” your circadian rhythm.
- Don’t drink caffeinated beverages after lunch.
- Exercise in the morning, afternoon or early evening, but not close to bedtime.
- Dim the lights indoors, an hour before bedtime. Make your bedroom as dark as possible.
- Hit the hay early. During the days leading up to the time change, go to bed 15 to 30 minutes earlier than usual, to help your body gradually adjust. If this isn’t possible, then make sure you don’t miss any sleep—no burning the midnight oil this week.