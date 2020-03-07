Time to spring forward: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is here, and that means it’s time to spring those clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m.

At this time, we consider ourselves “saving daylight hours.” According to U.S. law, states can choose whether or not to observe DST. At present, Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii, plus a few other U.S. territories, are the only places in the U.S. that do not observe DST and stay on standard time all year long.

Here are five tips to make the transition a little easier: