Tioga Fire and Ambulance needs volunteers

Like most rural towns in North Dakota, staffing can be an issue — especially for first responders.

Since the oil boom, Tioga has seen a rise in emergency calls. When covering parts of Divide County, Burke and Williams, things can get a little hectic. The EMT’s can get stretched a little thin. We spoke to both squad leaders for the Tioga Fire and Ambulance who said a few more volunteers would make a world of difference.

“The more people we can have help carry the load, the easier it is on everybody. We are a pretty busy volunteer service. We need as many as possible,” said Ryan Mickelsen, squad leader.

There are currently 16 certified EMT’s at the department. Mickelsen said the ideal number is 24.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering, CLICK HERE.