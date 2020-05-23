Tioga Medical Center made sure Tioga High seniors enjoyed a prom

When the Coronavirus became a major deal in the United States, not everyone knew what to expect.

“At first it didn’t really hit me. I knew everyone else was closing down, but I was like this is not going to happen, Tioga is so small, and then it did happen and I was like oh no this is not good” Senior Tioga High School Student Chloe Carr said.

School cancellations soon followed and the fear of not having major senior events like prom soon crept into Chloe Carr’s mind.

“This is my last year so I was really excited about it this year, I’ve went all out with my dress and everything. I even went to Minnesota to get it, so this really meant a lot to me.” Carr said.

Like it did for the rest of her senior class, which is why the Tioga Medical Center decided that they’d do something to lighten the mood.

“We wanted to put on an event for the seniors and juniors that planned to attend the Tioga high school prom,” Clinic Manager Tioga Medical Center Shelby Davis said.

Over 20 students showed up to the Tioga City Park. dressed to impress, ready to enjoy the night.

“We’ve got the music. You can hear that. Got some song requests from our students, so we’ll be dancing, and then we have some door prizes.” Davis said, and they did all of this in a safe manner. “The plan is to go through and do a social distancing walk with our students, not everything is going as planned, but we’re doing the best we can. We have masks available and trying to keep everyone six feet apart.”

Senior student, Carr told KX News, despite this not being their “official prom”, everyone who attended truly appreciated having something, rather than nothing.

“It really meant a lot to me to actually like have the chance to still hang out with people and for everyone to get to get this last opportunity I guess,” Carr said.

Tioga High School still plans to hold an official prom in June or July, but nothing has been set in stone.

