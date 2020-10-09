Tioga Municipal Airport fixing taxi lanes, aprons and more

If you’re stopping by the Tioga Municipal Airport you may notice a few changes.

Over the last few months, Quality Dirt Works has been re-doing the taxi lanes and aprons.

Also, they’ve included new hangar pads to the south and east of the airport.

One of the owners of Quality Dirt Works says the million-dollar project was well needed and to be a part of it means a lot.

“We’re a small family-owned company and we’re growing. This is the biggest project that we’ve ever primed ourselves so it’s kind of a humbling experience,” Co-owner Nathan Schneider said.

Shneider says they have about two weeks left until wrapping up the project.

