Tip-A-Cop is back for its annual Special Olympics fundraiser

More than 100 law enforcement volunteers will be taking some time off of patrolling to serve customers at nine Applebee’s restaurants across the state, to spread awareness and raise money for Special Olympics North Dakota.



New this year, donations can be made in-person or online.



‘Tip-A-Cop’ is one of several events that authorities take part in to spread the word about Special Olympics, which serves more than 50 counties in North Dakota.

“People really open up and some people have a lot of questions about Special Olympics so it’s really nice to educate people on Special Olympics and the role that law enforcement and Special Olympics have in their partnership,” said Ward County Sheriff Robert Roed.



Plus, there’s some friendly competition going on. Last year, Minot law enforcement collected 4,000 dollars, landing themselves second in the unofficial ranking.



Williston law enforcement took first.



However, it’s not about who “wins.” All donations go to Special Olympics North Dakota to help athletes participate without having to pay a dime.



‘Tip-A-Cop’ is taking place Tuesday and Wednesday, September 15 & 16 at Applebee’s in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot, West Fargo, and Williston, from 5 – 9 pm/