Tip411: Ward County Sheriff’s Office launches anonymous tip service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new service with the goal of keeping crime down.

Tip411 was funded by the North Dakota Department of Human Services. It allows people to send tips anonymously through text messages or via an app that you can download.

Captain Jason Kraft says in the past week they have already received about four or five tips, and he hopes it continues.

“Tips obviously from the public are extremely helpful. We rely on the community to solve a lot of crime. We can’t be everywhere all the time and we rely on that information to really help us out,” said Kraft.

To use the service, text the keyword “NDWARD” to 847411. You can also download the ND TIP app on iOS and Google Play Store.

Kraft says every county in the state has access to use the tip line for the next five years.

