If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, we have some tips to make for a smooth process.

State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says that filing as early as possible is best because if there’s a mistake, it’s detected and taken care of right away and filing electronically speeds up the process and helps reduce the risk of fraud.

Kroshus says due to a bill passed in November related to a tax credit, individuals will receive $350 for single filing and joint filers will receive up to a $700 credit.

This application can be found on the state’s website. And remember, the deadline this year is back to April 18.

“The one thing I think people should keep in mind when they’re filing, the last two tax seasons there was an extension because of COVID. I don’t know that there will be an extension this year, and we don’t anticipate that there will be. So the April 18th date should be treated as a firm date,” said Kroshus.

The IRS has said that there may be a slight delay on returns, but as far as the state is concerned, they have been proactive and everything should go as scheduled.

If you are receiving a refund, it will take about 30 days from the time you file.

Kroshus added that some of the most common mistakes can be avoided by simply double-checking your information.

“I think the most common mistake is just not verifying the information and again it involves making sure that the information matches up with your W-2,” he said.

Kroshus says in the past, North Dakotans have run into direct deposit issues, so it is important to make sure all banking information is correct, as well.

Mistakes can slow your process down.