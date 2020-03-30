Tips for enjoying the warm weather while also social distancing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

These spring-like temperatures may have you wanting to get outside and enjoy them. But, with social distancing now extended through the end of April, health officials say you have to practice it even when you’re outside.

“By all means go out, just be vigilant,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND center for family medicine.

You may find yourself wanting to get outside now that the weather is getting warmer. Dr. Saleem said it’s safe to go outside but to avoid large crowds. 

Going for a walk, taking your four-legged friend for a walk or riding a bicycle are all good things to do. 

The Minot Parks Department is making it easy to get outside, all of the outdoor parks are open.

“We feel it’s important to our community for their mental health and well-being and exercise to have our outdoor facilities open. We certainly ask that people follow the guidelines that have been put out by CDC, North Dakota Health Department and our governor,” said Ron Merritt, executive director Minot Park District.

Playgrounds are a great place for kids to run around. You can take your kids to a park, but you are encouraged to use hand sanitizer or even wipe the surfaces down before playing. 

Merritt said if there is a large group, make sure there are not more than 10 people. 

“If we do see that happening and it’s getting out of control, we will do something to try and get it back to the way it should be. So, please don’t ruin it for everyone,” Merritt said.

An example of poor social distancing is meeting up with your neighbors to barbeque or even immediate family you don’t live with.

“That is not social distancing. Social distancing is staying inside of your house, or going out for a walk but avoiding large crowds. Meeting your friends in a parking lot and being six feet is not social distancing. You’re still increasing your risk of exposure,” Dr. Saleem said.

COVID-19 can live on surfaces, so Dr. Saleem recommends leaving your outside shoes outside to reduce the risk of bringing it inside.

Merritt said the parks department is following the guidelines recommended by the Governor. If he orders them to shut down, they will. They are also steam-cleaning and sanitizing every playground.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"

Calling 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling 911"

Prayer Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Group"

Drive-In Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-In Service"

Help Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help Line"

Oil Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30"

Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Restaurant Take Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Take Out"

Mask Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask Drive"

MSU football on the grind

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU football on the grind"

Blood Banks Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Banks Help"

Landlords & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landlords & COVID-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge