Tips for enjoying the warm weather while also social distancing

These spring-like temperatures may have you wanting to get outside and enjoy them. But, with social distancing now extended through the end of April, health officials say you have to practice it even when you’re outside.

“By all means go out, just be vigilant,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND center for family medicine.

You may find yourself wanting to get outside now that the weather is getting warmer. Dr. Saleem said it’s safe to go outside but to avoid large crowds.

Going for a walk, taking your four-legged friend for a walk or riding a bicycle are all good things to do.

The Minot Parks Department is making it easy to get outside, all of the outdoor parks are open.

“We feel it’s important to our community for their mental health and well-being and exercise to have our outdoor facilities open. We certainly ask that people follow the guidelines that have been put out by CDC, North Dakota Health Department and our governor,” said Ron Merritt, executive director Minot Park District.

Playgrounds are a great place for kids to run around. You can take your kids to a park, but you are encouraged to use hand sanitizer or even wipe the surfaces down before playing.

Merritt said if there is a large group, make sure there are not more than 10 people.

“If we do see that happening and it’s getting out of control, we will do something to try and get it back to the way it should be. So, please don’t ruin it for everyone,” Merritt said.

An example of poor social distancing is meeting up with your neighbors to barbeque or even immediate family you don’t live with.

“That is not social distancing. Social distancing is staying inside of your house, or going out for a walk but avoiding large crowds. Meeting your friends in a parking lot and being six feet is not social distancing. You’re still increasing your risk of exposure,” Dr. Saleem said.

COVID-19 can live on surfaces, so Dr. Saleem recommends leaving your outside shoes outside to reduce the risk of bringing it inside.

Merritt said the parks department is following the guidelines recommended by the Governor. If he orders them to shut down, they will. They are also steam-cleaning and sanitizing every playground.