Tips for getting your pet re-adjusted to you going back to work

If you’re one of the many who had to work from home, you may have noticed other family members enjoyed it — your pets. But as you make your return to work, they may have a hard time adjusting.

We spoke to a vet tech who shares tips on how to get things back to normal.

Sarah Brosseau said talking to your vet is the first step.

If your pet does have separation anxiety, she said to find out what makes them anxious — like when you grab your keys or pack your lunch, so you can calm them down while you do those things.

Leaving toys or other distractions is a good start, too.

“Dogs don’t know how to tell time, so they don’t know if you’ve been gone for six hours, or 30 minutes. You’ve probably experienced you take out the trash and you come back and they act like you’ve been gone all day. So just having a schedule and keeping it normal,” Brosseau said.

She said it’s human nature for us to be excited when we come home, but you need to wait until your animal calms down to greet them.

She said that way it trains them to be calmer at that time.

