MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Thanksgiving week is the busiest airline travel time of the year, but there are ways to make your trip less stressful.
“During the holidays, we tend to have a lot of passengers who don’t travel on a regular basis,” Minot International Airport Director Jennifer Eckman said. “We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable travel experience, and there are things they can do to help make that happen.”
According to a news release, if you’re traveling domestically, you should arrive at the airport a minimum of one hour before your flight is scheduled to leave.
If you’re traveling internationally, she recommends you arrive at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to leave.
Other tips include:
- Does your destination have any COVID-19 restrictions in place?
- The Minot International Airport’s website includes a link at the top of the page to check COVID-19 information at destinations around the world.
- Use gift bags instead of wrapping gifts. If wrapped items set off security screening alarms, they may have to be unwrapped to be inspected.
- If you’re traveling with firearms, there are multiple regulations to follow, including having the firearm properly declared, checked, locked, and stored.
- Find more information about transporting weapons on TSA’s website.
- It’s a good idea to put an identification card inside your luggage, in case the ID tag on the outside of your luggage falls off.
- Many passengers travel with special foods and drinks to share during the holidays. Not all foods can be transported in carry-on luggage.
- If you can spill, spread, spray, pump, or pour it and exceeds 3.4 ounces, pack it in a checked bag.
- Cakes, pies, and casseroles can travel in carry-on luggage but may require some additional screening.