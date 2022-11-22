MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Thanksgiving week is the busiest airline travel time of the year, but there are ways to make your trip less stressful.

“During the holidays, we tend to have a lot of passengers who don’t travel on a regular basis,” Minot International Airport Director Jennifer Eckman said. “We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable travel experience, and there are things they can do to help make that happen.”

According to a news release, if you’re traveling domestically, you should arrive at the airport a minimum of one hour before your flight is scheduled to leave.

If you’re traveling internationally, she recommends you arrive at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to leave.

Other tips include: