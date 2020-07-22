Tips for keeping dogs cool while trying to beat the heat

Taking your dog for a walk during a North Dakota summer is one of the best ways to enjoy the sunshine. We spoke to a veterinarian for tips on how you can keep your pup safe while outside.

She says to keep your dog in a cool area because they can overheat just like people, and make sure they have plenty of water, even if you’re camping or on a boat.

If you want to go for a walk, avoid going out when it’s 80 degrees or warmer because it can burn their paw pads. If you aren’t sure, she says to put the back of your hand or feet on the sidewalk. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them. So, try to walk them on the grass instead.

If your dog can’t cool off, you can put a cold washcloth on their paws to help cool them down because they sweat through their pads.

It’s very important to note, it’s your responsibility to notice the signs because they can’t tell you if they’re hot.

“We see a lot of dogs overheating in the summertime. Following with a side-by-side, or a 4-wheeler or something like that, and they’re putting on a lot more miles than you are, and just sometimes even wind up collapsing in the middle of it because they just don’t realize how hot it is for those poor animals,” said Sharon Otto-Tafelmeyer, veterinarian.

She also says you can put rubbing alcohol, emu oil or lotion with oil on the pads of their feet if they are burned.