Tips for reducing the risk of a fire happening on your property

Wildfire season is active and early here in North Dakota. And while we’ve seen bigger fires happen across major spans of land recently, one expert says there are steps you can take to help reduce fires from happening on your property.

Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill says it’s important to keep flammable objects like lawnmowers or oil and gas cans at least 30 feet away from your house.

Move combustible materials like lawn furniture and toys during fire activity.

Keep roofs, gutters and decks clear of leaves and pine needles.

Remove tree branches that overhang within 10 feet of house.

She also says about 90 percent of wildfires are caused by humans.

“I know we have a lot of fire departments in the state that are volunteer-based, especially in the rural areas, and so we have people doing this out of the goodness of their own hearts. I know they’re going to be getting fatigued here so anything that we can do to help them along is super-duper important,” said Hill.

If you’re doing any outside work with equipment that could cause a fire Hill says have a fire extinguisher, shovel or water source ready in case you need to put a fire out.