Tips for staying cool in the hot summer days

With the heat index sitting between 100 and 104, people are trying to find ways to stay cool in such blazing conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you need to stay cool, hydrated and informed.

They say to wear appropriate clothes like light-colored and loose-fitting outfits, limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

The agency suggests that people stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible and if you don’t have an AC, go somewhere public for a few hours to help cool your body down.

Electric fans are also a great alternative to ACs, but when temps are in the high 90s they will not prevent those heat-related illnesses.

Taking a cool shower or a bath is a much better way to cool off.

And, of course, drink plenty of fluids– don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

Also, stay away from sugary and alcoholic beverages, as they cause you to lose more bodily fluids.

The CDC says infants, young children, people 65 or older, people who are physically ill or overweight are all at a higher risk to suffer heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.