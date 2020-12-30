Tips on how to have a mindful New Year from two mental health experts in Bismarck

If there’s anything we’ve learned this year, it’s to expect the unexpected.

After a year that will certainly go down in history, 2020 will soon be coming to a close. So KX News wanted to find some tips for all of us on how to move forward into the New Year—with a new mindset.

Heidi Woods, a Mindfulness Educator says, “Yes, there’s been challenges. There’s been obstacles, but one of the practices that I teach is how can we look back, reflect on the year, and learn from that.”

Woods says she’s recognized how precious life is this year. She says her clients have seen many challenges especially during the holidays.

Woods explains, “He said my son couldn’t come home for Christmas because of COVID restrictions and travel and he said I found myself thinking immediately ‘This always happens.’ He said ‘I mentally pivoted at that moment and said, ‘It’s best for him to stay where he’s at.'”

Besides mentally pivoting, she offers solutions like trying animal therapy, yoga, meditation, taking walks, getting outdoors. And also asking yourself questions.

Woods says, “What is one thing you’re proud of that you did in 2020? What’s one thing that you made a mistake on or one mistake that happened that you can learn from? And then maybe what’s one limiting story that you’re ready to let go of?”

Alison Traynor from Summit Counseling services agrees. She says, “If you use that mindfulness of ‘What am I thinking’. not judging it, not saying, ‘I’m having these thoughts again, what’s wrong with me?’ That’s not what we want. What we want is just to acknowledge it and say, ‘I see that. I know I’m having this feeling. I know it’s because I’m thinking this way and what can I do differently?”

The biggest thing that both of the experts agree on is practicing gratitude finding joy in every moment and seeking adventure around every corner.

Heidi says, “Whatever you are looking for you will find. If you’re looking for everything that could go wrong, you will find that. If you’re looking for the good in situations, and in people and experiences, you will find that too.”

There are many resources out there one of those being Summit Counseling Services.

Both Heidi and Alison say that the New Year is looking bright already.