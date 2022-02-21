Eleven-year-old Arabella Archambault has been a Girl Scout for three years, earning a total of 20 badges; some of which are for her cookie-selling abilities.

Friday was the begining of this year’s sales for cookies and she says she is starting strong.

She brought her cookies to the State Pool Tournament and successfully sold many boxes. She has sold over 300 boxes so far and has a strict plan for this year’s sales.

“This year I mostly will probably be going door to door, probably some booths and online sales,” said Archambault.

Digital Cookie is a relatively new way to order. Scouts can sell through a QR code online, and cookies will be delivered to you.

“Every girl has a different story on their website, a different goal and everything is different because the girl personalizes it herself,” Archambault said.

Last year, Archambault says her goal was to sell 700 boxes because COVID limited her selling abilities. But this year, now that things are getting back to normal, her goal is to sell 1,000 boxes.

With a lot of determination and a supportive mother, she says there’s no way she won’t reach her goal.

After delivering cookies to KX News, she had another stop — a family friend who commends Archambault for all her hard work.

She ordered through Digital Cookie.

“It really does feel good to help her because I know she works hard, I’ve seen her sell a lot of places and I’ve seen her going around the neighborhood,” said Janelle Dick.

When she’s not selling cookies, there are other things she enjoys about being a Girl Scout.



“My second favorite thing would probably be doing the community activities because I’m going for a junior aid award,” said Archambault.

She says her favorite cookie is the new Adventurefuls.

Archambault was also named young entrepreneur of the year 2021 by the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce, and she’s also a member of the Girl Scouts media team.