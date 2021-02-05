Tips to keep your car battery going throughout the cold weather

With temperatures plunging below zero, some cars can’t handle the drastic change.

KX spoke with AAA who says the main call they get this time of year is for dead car batteries, but there are a few things you can do to make sure your car starts in these frigid temperatures.

Car batteries have a life span of three to five years, so having your battery tested during routine maintenance helps.

Also parking your car in a garage, which will help keep it a few degrees warmer.

If you have to park outside, avoid facing the wind.

And although wind chill doesn’t affect vehicles, it can blow snow into your engine.

AAA’s public affairs directors say during very cold days, they could see a jump in calls by 500 percent.

“Service contractors may have to triage the calls that are coming in, providing service to those who are stranded in dangerous situations, whereas those who are at home probably might not get a service call for several hours,” said Gene LaDoucer.

He also says having a pair of jumper cables on hand could save you from having to call in the first place.