Tips & tricks for good gut health

Drinking apple cider vinegar has become a health trend that claims to have many benefits for the gut and overall health, but is there truth to it?

Like any vinegar, apple cider vinegar is very acidic, which for some, can be helpful.

About 10 milliliters – or 2 tablespoons – before meals can actually help with heartburn.

Sometimes, acid reflux is because there’s not enough acid in the stomach and the apple cider vinegar will give it a boost.

Similar to a probiotic, it can also help prevent the growth of the wrong bacteria. Bad bacteria can lead to things like irritable bowel syndrome or ulcerative colitis.

Dr. JoLynn Azure with the UND Center for Family Medicine said recognizing and taking care of gut health can lead to an overall better lifestyle.

“We all know that when we’re feeling better, when our stomach isn’t hurting and we’re able to do our normal daily activities, we can have a better well-being,” she said. “So these are great alternatives to taking medicines however I would advise people to come in and get evaluated.”

Depending on a person’s history, probiotics or apple cider vinegar may not be for everyone, so Dr. Azure says the first step before consulting a doctor could be to get more of the right nutrients through diet.

She suggests the four Bs for good bacteria – broccoli, blueberries, beans, bananas. And although it’s not a ‘B word,’ yogurt is one of the best foods to get good bacteria in your stomach.

