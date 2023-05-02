(KXNET) — There’s a new name for the four Tires Plus shops in Bismarck, Minot, and Minot Air Force Base.

As of May 1, the service centers have rebranded as Trusted Tire & Auto.

The 23-year-old locally owned and managed company decided to rebrand with a name that represents its values and beliefs.

“We just don’t find it necessary to be associated with a large out-of-state corporation that doesn’t always share our values. If you’ve done business with us, you know we are reliable. You know we are trustworthy. Now our name demonstrates that,” said Trusted Tire & Auto owner Jarid Lundeen.

Lundeen said the company has planned the name change for the last six years and believes it will help the business grow its brand in the Midwest.