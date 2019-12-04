TMAR raises over $35K for stand-alone shelter with Facebook videos

On GivingTuesday, we shared with you Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue’s goal of raising money to build a stand-alone shelter for animals in the area by Keith Benning, municipal judge and deputy sheriff in Rolla County and TMAR owner, from sitting outside in a cage, testing dog food and doing shock collar trivia.

TMAR raised $35,877 at posting time.

Keith Benning

Credit: TMAR

Currently, the shelter resides in Benning’s garage and is the only one within 200 miles.

Benning wanted to show viewers what it’s like for animals living in a cage, which inspired the Facebook Live videos.

Keith Benning’s garage

Credit: TMAR

TMAR said a stand-alone shelter doesn’t just mean a building, it means jobs, youth programs, community support, a place of refuge for animals and people.

They said with proper shelter, “we will be able to implement low cost spay and neuter, vaccination clinics, and continue foster based rescue and adoption.”

If you would like to donate to help Benning hit his $50,000 goal, CLICK HERE to access the donation link through Facebook.

According to TMAR, Benning is more than two-thirds of the way to having the funds he needs to build the stand-alone shelter. In the last year, TMAR bega facilitating animal adoptions with an average of 50 animals a month.

Credit: TMAR