To wear a face mask or not? Minot community members speak about their choice to cover up

To wear a face mask or not? This question has sparked a debate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

KX News spoke with Minot community members about why they are making the choice to mask up.

“The reason I choose to wear a mask is for my protection because I’m in that high-risk category and so I just feel like I need to do this for me,” Jacque Essex said.

Like Jacque, fellow mask-wearing community members say they make the choice for protection– whether it be for themselves or everyone else.

“I feel like it’s better for everyone, just to make sure people who don’t have a proper immune system don’t get infected and die because of it,” Remington Hartwig said.

“I’m wearing a mask because we just got back a week ago from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation is very, very riddled with COVID-19, so I’m just trying to make sure I protect everybody including myself,” Tonya Holbrook said.

For some people it was a very simple answer.

“Well every little bit helps, I mean we should all be wearing masks,” Sharon Gifford said.

A couple of people who spoke off-camera say they just want to be responsible and follow guidelines from the CDC and other health officials.

And one woman said she holds the responsibility for her loved ones as the main reason she chooses to wear a mask.

“I choose to wear a mask for health reasons purely, it’s not a political issue it’s all about health. I have a sister who has cancer and she needs to stay safe and she needs to have the people around her be safe and so for the health of myself and all the people around me it’s a health issue.”

Currently, the state of North Dakota has recorded just over 3,800 total cases of COVID-19.

