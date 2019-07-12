Today at the Capitol: Discussing Native American Students’ Needs

The Capitol has been quiet since the end of the session, but it was bustling today with educators, school administrators, and students.

The topic of discussion: culturally responsive instruction, which simply means making sure lesson plans are just as geared toward Native American students, as the majority.

A regional research group was in town for the 6th year in a row to survey educators about their needs.

They say these students bring a special set of skills to the table, including storytelling and public speaking. And it’s the job of teachers and administrators to make sure everyone in the classroom is valued.

Kerry Englert is one of the researchers who was in town helping to conduct the survey. She says they don’t tell schools what to do, but rather, ask what they need.

The Regional Education Lab Researcher explains, “We’re going to start with culturally responsive instruction and maybe some parent engagement, those kinds of resources, and focus there. And then, each year, expanding that action plan.”

The researchers ask teachers to support students in discovering their own cultural identities, and to make sure they understand the difference between behavioral problems and cultural differences.