Today is the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps

Members with the Marine Corps League detachment in Mandan celebrated those who served for our country.

They gave out custom made blankets and cake to veterans at eight nursing homes in the Bis-Man area.

The non-profit supports marines and provides them with housing, jobs and more.

Organizers say giving back is the least they can do for our brave veterans.

“Almost all nursing homes do a special presentation for veterans day but I don’t think the general population knows how important the marine corps birthday is to a marine. So, we wanted to let them know that we remember that they are still here and that we wanted to help celebrate that day with them,” said Stephanie Geiger, SR. Vice Commandant.

On Saturday, The Marine Corps League is hosting a ball to celebrate the birthday. It’s open to all veterans.
It will be held at the Baymont in Mandan at 5 P.M.

