BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck city officials have seen the future and it includes urban growth is all directions, more parks and business areas, five more fire stations and roads — a lot more roads.

It’s all part of the city’s overall growth strategies leading to the year 2045.

The “Together 2045 Comprehensive Plan” was released Friday morning for public review and comment. In addition, a public meeting will be held July 20 to informally go over the plan. Public comment on the 61-page document will be taken through September 9.

“Together 2045 is a chance for the whole community to share a vision for how Bismarck can grow and prosper over the next twenty-five years. This plan will provide guidance to the community as it develops into the future to attain collectively established goals,” says Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz.

After September 9, the plan goes to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Formal public hearings will be held in the fall for final review by the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of City Commissioners.

The “Together 2045” document can be downloaded at bismarcknd.gov/together2045.