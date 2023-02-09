MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In a passionate State of the City speech, Minot Mayor, Tom Ross, addressed the future of the Magic City.

In the heart of Minot at the Depot downtown, Mayor Tom Ross reflected on 2022 and spoke to his vibrant vision for Minot in 2023.

He talked about several projects underway that will change the face of Minot.

The new Trinity Health building, the Magic City Discovery Center, Minot High North, new downtown revamps, Fire Station No. 5, and more.

He spoke about how the Mouse River Flood Project and the Northwest Water Supply project are vital to Minot.

Economic growth has been a hot topic recently across our state.

And it is one of the many things Mayor Ross presented in his speech.

Ross addressed how Minot was recently awarded Metropolitan Planning Organization status, as its’ population reached more than 50,000 people early this year.

Minot is the first city in 50 years and the fourth city in North Dakota to achieve MPO status.

“It gives Minot a higher status with commerce and industry. It provides federal planning, and funds to help with the cost of planning associated with the new designation. Over the next 11 months, we will create an MPO technical advisory committee and a policy board, as well as determine our MPO boundaries. We will enter an agreement with Governor Doug Burgum and establish the MPO. We will develop a metropolitan transportation plan and a transportation improvement plan,” said Minot Mayor, Tom Ross.

The word ‘Together,’ his slogan for his mayoral campaign, was mentioned often in his speech.

And how together, Minot can get through anything and everything.

“Minot’s greatest strength is in its people. And we prove that every day, as we care for each other, through community service, looking out for our neighbors, and performing simple good deeds. Together we are one community. I’m proud to be a resident of Minot. I’m even prouder to be your Mayor. Alone we can do so little. Together, we can do so much,” said Mayor Ross.

He was emotional when talking about the impact of the Minot Air Force Base, and plans to continue to improve the relationship between it and the city.

One of Mayor Ross’s main focuses for 2023 is mental health.

He plans to get involved with teachers to provide mental health resources to students and residents.

Mayor Ross also announced a Home for the Holidays program, that will connect airmen with local families during the holiday season.