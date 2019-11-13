Toilet paper drive for non-profits

MINOT — Veterans Day has already passed, but one organization is still finding ways to give back.

The Veterans Center in Minot is collecting toilet paper for non-profits.

It’s not the typical donation people usually think about, but after one organizer heard about the shortage, they knew they had to wipe it out.

“Having toilet paper, you use it for anything, for the obvious reasons of course, but it’s just one of the bare necessitates that we need,” said Ric Gutierrez, outreach specialist for the Vet Center.

All the toilet paper collected will be donated to the Minot Area Homeless Coalition, Community Action and the Men’s Winter Shelter.

If you want to help, you have until Dec. 13, and you can drop off the toilet paper at the Vet Center from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Minot Vet Center is located at 3300 South Broadway.