Tom O’Leary tennis courts in Bismarck adding new facility, restroom

The Tom O’Leary tennis courts are getting a new, important addition.

A new indoor restroom and storage facility is under construction. Bismarck Parks and Recreation, Bismarck Mandan Tennis Association, St. Mary’s and Bismarck Public Schools all helped to fund the building.

“This has been on our radar for a few years,” Kevin Klipfel, Bismarck Parks and Recreation program director, said. “This year we were successful in getting it moved forward. So we are building a restroom and tournament storage facility that can be used for tennis events but also the restroom will serve both the tennis courts and the trail users. So it will have the trail experience people have to have that fresh new restroom located right along the trail.”

The restroom will be open seasonally from March through October depending on the weather. It is estimated to be done within the next month.