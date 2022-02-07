Minot City Councilman Tom Ross is running to be the mayor of Minot, he announced in a press release on Friday, Feb. 4.

Ross says as mayor, he would make sure every resident who wants to speak at city council is heard, the executive committee will include all council members, he would make Minot a leader in tourism and business and empower, reward staff for finding ways to save tax dollars and stand up and fight for the rights of City of Minot employees.

Ross is a lifelong resident of Minot and the executive director of Elison Assisted Living of Minot.